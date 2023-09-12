Doncaster Love Island star Haris Namani joins Albanian version of show
21-year-old Haris Namani was dumped from the villa in last winter’s ITV series – but is now set to bounce back in Love Island Albania.
The TV salesman’s time on the UK show was mired in controversy after footage of him involved in a street fight in Doncaster city centre emerged.
Haris appeared on a promotional video speaking in Albanian where newspaper clips about his furious ex-girlfriend calling him out flashed up on the screen.
A montage of him posing and throwing air punches was weaved into the interview.
Haris's former villa mates shared the news and offered up some support.
Finalist Tom Clare wrote, "YES THE DONNY BOY! GOOD LUCK MATE!" with Tanyel Revan also sharing her excitement.
Winner Kai Fagan offered up a message which said: "Can't wait for them to see how annoying you are Good luck "