Doncaster Love Island star Haris Namani 'facing police probe' over punch video

The amateur boxer, 21, was dumped from the villa hours after footage of him punching a man to the ground in a brawl in Bowers Fold several years ago emerged.

The Sun has now reported that the Doncaster TV salesman could be facing a police assault investigation.

A source is reported as telling the newspaper: “It’s at an early stage but police are studying all available evidence.

Haris Namani is reportedly facing a police probe over a video that showed him punching a man to the ground in Doncaster.

“It was a vicious assault and has quite rightly caused concern.

“There are also aggravating features given the fact that he is an amateur boxer. Officers have already begun making enquiries and are likely to speak to Haris.”

In a statement after his eviction from the villa, Haris said: “I’m devastated that this video has been seen. It’s not a reflection of my character.

“I’m not someone that goes looking for fights and I didn’t want to be in that situation.

“This was a heat of the moment thing. The video doesn’t show everything that happened. Afterwards, we met up and we cleared the air. We’ve shaken hands and we get along now.”

The newspaper also claims that his victim was left with mental health scars after the attack just off Doncaster’s party street Silver Street in May 2021.

