Doncaster Love Island hopeful Molly Marsh named as show's highest Instagram earner

New findings show how much the new Love Islanders are currently worth on Instagram, based on their latest follower counts

And Doncaster influencer Molly Marsh, 21, could make up to £240 per sponsored post, and is the most-followed 2023 contestant, according to the findings.

She has seen her Instagram following rise by 21% in the last few days, suggesting she’s one to watch this season. She has already been installed as favourite by the bookmakers.

Molly Marsh has been tipped to win Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

JeffBet says the musical theatre performer currently boasts the highest follower count at 40.8k, and is estimated to be earning £240 per sponsored post on the platform.

This means each of her followers is worth 0.0058p, which is significantly more than the going rate of 0.0033p for the typical Instagram user, as reported by the Influencer Marketing Hub. This increase is likely due to her engagement rate (1.2%) and average likes (424) per post.

As well as looking at follower counts and post interactions, the earnings are also based on her existing audience demographics, sponsored uploads, and bot comments.

Interestingly, she’s the only contestant from the new series - which airs next Monday - that has a creator account, meaning the others are yet to make the switch.

Creators accounts are recommended for the Islanders as they allow them to filter out DMs, schedule posts, add industry-related labels to their bios, and add sponsored links to stories.

Molly’s famous family no doubt helped to boost her online popularity prior to being scouted for the villa, as she’s the daughter of Coronation Street star Janet Marsh, who also appeared in Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records, and Still Open All Hours.

Fans certainly seem curious about the connection, with Google Trends data showing searches for ‘Molly Marsh mum’ skyrocketed by 9,900% once the line-up was announced.

The creators’ online popularity puts her in good stead to make a fortune through branded posts, collabs and sponsorship deals, as her follower count is already almost three times higher than Molly-Mae Hague’s was before she ventured into the villa.

However, she has a long way to go before she reaches Molly-Mae’s earning potential, as the mogul apparently earns a whopping £20,230 per sponsored post.

On the other end of the scale, the 2023 Islander that will need to work the hardest to boost their Instagram earnings is French model Medhi Edno, as he has just 4.8k followers so far.

Discussing the research, a JeffBet spokesperson said: “Love Islanders are becoming an increasingly valuable marketing tool for many businesses, so naturally this year’s contestants will be hoping to boost their popularity to attract the biggest and best brands.

