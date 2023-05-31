Doncaster's Molly Marsh tipped as favourite to win new series of Love Island

The 21-year-old influencer and musical theatre performer, who was this week revealed as one of the ten contestants entering the villa for the hit ITV show, has been installed by the bookies to lift the crown when the new series starts next week.

Ladbrokes have put Molly at 1¼ to go all the way, along with Mitchel Taylor who is given the same price among the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Mehdi Edno and Jess Harding are the series’ current rank outsiders at 6/1 apiece in the Love Island odds.

Molly Marsh has been installed as the early favourite to win the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Love Island fans can’t wait for the famous villa to welcome 10 new singletons, and punters are already leaning to a couple of names in particular, in the shape of Mitchel and Molly.”

BoysMitchel 11/4Andre 7/2George 4/1Tyrique 4/1Mehdi 6/1

GirlsMolly 11/4Ella 3/1Catherine 4/1Ruchee 5/1Jess 6/1

Molly follows in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Haris Namani who appeared in last year’s series.

Her family are no strangers to the spotlight – her actress mum Janet Marsh has appeared in Coronation Street in a number of roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly was the third contestant to be officially announced but she has been heavily rumoured for the show for several weeks as she bids to win the £50,000 prize.

An influencer with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram @mollygracemarsh, she said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

"Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible."