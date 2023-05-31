News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Doncaster's Molly Marsh tipped as favourite to win new series of Love Island

Doncaster’s Molly Marsh has been tipped as an early favourite to win the new series of Love Island.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st May 2023, 10:29 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:29 BST

The 21-year-old influencer and musical theatre performer, who was this week revealed as one of the ten contestants entering the villa for the hit ITV show, has been installed by the bookies to lift the crown when the new series starts next week.

Ladbrokes have put Molly at 1¼ to go all the way, along with Mitchel Taylor who is given the same price among the boys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Mehdi Edno and Jess Harding are the series’ current rank outsiders at 6/1 apiece in the Love Island odds.

Molly Marsh has been installed as the early favourite to win the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).Molly Marsh has been installed as the early favourite to win the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).
Molly Marsh has been installed as the early favourite to win the new series of Love Island. (Photo: ITV).
Most Popular

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Love Island fans can’t wait for the famous villa to welcome 10 new singletons, and punters are already leaning to a couple of names in particular, in the shape of Mitchel and Molly.”

BoysMitchel 11/4Andre 7/2George 4/1Tyrique 4/1Mehdi 6/1

GirlsMolly 11/4Ella 3/1Catherine 4/1Ruchee 5/1Jess 6/1

Molly follows in the footsteps of Doncaster’s Haris Namani who appeared in last year’s series.

Her family are no strangers to the spotlight – her actress mum Janet Marsh has appeared in Coronation Street in a number of roles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Molly was the third contestant to be officially announced but she has been heavily rumoured for the show for several weeks as she bids to win the £50,000 prize.

An influencer with more than 30,000 followers on Instagram @mollygracemarsh, she said: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.

"Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible."

As for why she wants to join the show, Molly said: "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."

Related topics:DoncasterITV