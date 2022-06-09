Doncaster LGBTQIA+ bar to host family friendly afternoon tea hosted by drag queens

A Doncaster LGBTQIA+ bar is to host a family friendly afternoon tea this weekend – with drag queen hosts.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 3:44 pm

The Library Bar and Lounge will stage the colourful party from noon to 4pm on Saturday, with all welcome.

A spokesman for the St George’s Gate bar said: “We’re back with another What’s The Tea here at The Library, with performances while you tuck in to your drag themed afternoon tea.

"Our quirky take on this tradition will have you gagging for more.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Library will host a family friendly afternoon tea hosted by drag queens.

The first sitting is family friendly while a later sitting is for 18+ only.

The events will take place at 1pm and 4pm and will feature performances from Eboni Whyte, Anna Popp and Bipolar Abdul.

The bar bills itself as Doncaster’s only LGBTQIA+ bar whichs stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity – but the bar is open to all.

Tickets are priced at £24.95 and are available HERE

Doncaster