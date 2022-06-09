Doncaster LGBTQIA+ bar to host family friendly afternoon tea hosted by drag queens

The Library Bar and Lounge will stage the colourful party from noon to 4pm on Saturday, with all welcome.

A spokesman for the St George’s Gate bar said: “We’re back with another What’s The Tea here at The Library, with performances while you tuck in to your drag themed afternoon tea.

"Our quirky take on this tradition will have you gagging for more.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Library will host a family friendly afternoon tea hosted by drag queens.

The first sitting is family friendly while a later sitting is for 18+ only.

The events will take place at 1pm and 4pm and will feature performances from Eboni Whyte, Anna Popp and Bipolar Abdul.

The bar bills itself as Doncaster’s only LGBTQIA+ bar whichs stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity – but the bar is open to all.