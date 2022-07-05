Doncaster LGBT bar's call to make railway station 'queer gateway' to city

The Library in St George Gate has thrown its weight behind a public vote to bring Great British Railways to Doncaster and said: “Get your vote in for Donny to be the Great British Rail Headquarters and bring up to 4k jobs to the city centre.

"The Library is just around the corner so let’s make the station a gateway for our wider queer community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LIbrary wants to make Doncaster railway station a 'queer gateway' to Doncaster.

GBR is a new public body which will run and plan the rail network. Its establishment was announced as part of the Williams-Shapps Plan for Rail, published in May 2021. The public body will own the rail infrastructure, procure passenger services and set most fares and timetables.

Doncaster’s bid has the backing across South Yorkshire councils, the region’s mayor and the entire business community through the three chambers of commerce.

The shortlist has been whittled down from 42 applicants, and a vote is now open for the public to have their say on where they would like GBR to be based, before a final decision will be taken by the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps later this year.

LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, pansexual, genderqueer, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual and ally community or people questioning their sexual identity – but the bar is open to all.

Owner Sam Teale-Price, who also runs the nearby Olde Castle pub with husband Craig, has helped bring a number of renowned drag stars to town since the bar’s opening.

The name of the venue is a knowing nod to RuPaul’s Drag Race – the popular reality TV show which has become a hit around the world, showcasing searches to find new and upcoming drag queens.