Doncaster Knights welcomes 13 ‘little troopers’ to celebrate the Month of the Military Child

The rugby union club teamed up with national military children’s charity, little Troopers, to invite the children, who all have parents serving in the British Armed Forces.

After the game the families got to meet some of the players including back row, Thom Smith, who is now an official Ambassador for Little Troopers and whose dad serves in the RAF.

Thom said: “I know first-hand what it’s like to be a military child and how hard it can be when your serving parent is away from home or you have to move house or school every few years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Troopers meet Thom Smith

"I’m proud to be an Ambassador for Little Troopers and it meant a lot to be able to invite some local military children to the game.

"It was great to chat to them about their own experiences of military life and their views on what life is like growing up as a military child.”

Louise Fetigan, founder of Little Troopers, added: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Doncaster Knights for hosting some of our families this weekend.

"The event is one of many things our charity has been doing during the Month of the Military Child to help military children feel special and supported."

Little Troopers is a registered charity offering support to more than 100,000 children who have parents serving in the British Armed Forces.