This is when the new leisure zone at Doncaster Wool Market will open to the public

The new active leisure offer is set to open its doors for the first time and the Free Press will be giving an exclusive sneak peak of what’s in store next week.

The site will further enhance the vibrancy of the Wool Market which has benefited from extensive work over the years to reinvigorate the venue into a popular place for people to socialise, eat and enjoy events and entertainment.

The plans have transformed the right-hand side of the Wool Market into a new ‘zone’ which includes: Duckpin Bowling; Dart Lanes; Shuffleboard; a reception/ticket zone for entertainment area; and traditional arcade games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new leisure zone is designed to complement the Wool Market’s excellent independent street food traders - attracting new customers and encouraging visitors to stay longer.

It will open to the public for the first time on Thursday, April 14 ahead of an official launch later this year.

It is an exciting time for the Wool Market operated by Market Asset Management (MAM)– its brand-new main stage area has already opened and new furniture has been installed, comfy chairs, couches, and tables- plus some greenery to brighten up customers’ days.

The new provision comes as the market continues to win plaudits.

The Wool Market

Impressed Great British Market Awards judges earlier this year awarded Doncaster Fish Market the Best Small Food Market title.

Laura Ellis, Events & Community Engagement Co-ordinator for MAM said: “Visitors want more than just retail, or food, or leisure activities in isolation.

“They want to visit unique destinations that give them an experience to remember and somewhere they want to visit again.

“So we are delighted that our new leisure zone is now ready, bringing more fun to the market and complement the continued success of the independent street food traders we have here.

Have a go at shuffleboard

“We know the leisure zone will attract new customers and visitors and encourage people to stay longer in the market so they can take advantage of the services offered by our traders and grab delicious food and drinks.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.