Doncaster is finalist in Tour de Yorkshire competition for being the best dressed host town - here's how to vote

Hot on the heels of the Land Art competition, the nominees for the Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed competition have now been unveiled and voting has begun.

While the Land Art competition – which went to a public vote on Friday – focuses on the giant artworks that adorned the route, the Best Dressed competition seeks to reward the people and places that went the extra mile to honour this year’s race.

The four categories are: Best Dressed Town, Best Dressed Village, Best Host Location and Spirit of le Tour.

Race organisers Welcome to Yorkshire have been collecting nominations since the start of April and the finalists for each category are:

Best Dressed Host Location:

Bedale

Bridlington

Doncaster

Selby

Best Dressed Town:

Howden

Garforth

Pateley Bridge

Pontefract

Best Dressed Village:

Elvington

Kirkby Malzeard

Kippax

Scholes

Spirit of le Tour:

Debby Todd, Garforth

Paul Flintoft, Kippax

Anne Taylor, Elvington

Phil Cook, Pontefract

You can vote for each category now at the official Tour de Yorkshire Twitter page @letouryorkshire. Voting will close at midday (UK time) on Tuesday 18 June.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “The Best Dressed competition is our way of recognising all those people, businesses and community groups along the route that helped make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire one of the most eye-catching, colourful and vibrant editions yet.

“Seeing the effort people put in to celebrate the race was truly heart-warming and we were overwhelmed by the number of entries received. Like the Land Art competition, it was a really difficult task compiling the shortlist for each category and now it’s over to you to choose your favourites.”

You can also vote for the Tour de Yorkshire Land Art competition now at letouryorkshire.com/landart (voting for that competition closes at midnight on Friday 14 June).