The flags are up in Bawtry, and its not long now until the Platinum Jubilee celebrations commence.

The team at the Crown Hotel are super excited to reveal that during the four-day celebration, June 2-5, they will be on the search for the ‘Crown’s most Patriotic Platinum Pooch’.

As a dog friendly venue, the hotel is proud to be #doggyfriendly on their outdoor terrace, and they would like to see photos of your pooch at the hotel over the weekend of the jubilee celebrations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MJ – owned by Crown Hotel's managing director Craig Dowie

The bunting and balloons will be up, making the perfect backdrop for your photo.

Why not give your pooch a red, white, and blue bandana like MJ – photographed here, or a patriotic lead or bow tie?

Tag the hotel on social media over the four days with your dog on the terrace, Facebook crownhotelbawtry, Instagram crown_hotel_bawtry or twitter crownbawtry or email

[email protected]. Please tell them the name of your doggy so they can share your photos.

The winner will be judged by the Crownr team on Monday, June 6, and the winner will receive lunch for two people on the terrace, plus doggy ice cream from Café Express.

A spokesman said: “During the weekend the hotel will be offering the Jubilee Fizz Cocktail and lunch specials on the terrace including coronation chicken salad and Individual Pimm’s trifle.

“Adrian will be on the sax on Sunday, June 5, with a walk in Sunday lunch service 12-9pm.

“The team cannot wait to see you patriotic pooches and enjoy this fabulous 70-year celebration of our Queen!”