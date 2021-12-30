Doncaster hits highest positivity rate for Covid-19 since records began

The positivity rate is the proportion of people who took a PCR test in the past seven days and got a positive result.

Duplicate positives for people who took more than one test in that seven day period are removed.

Doncaster’s positivity rate for the seven days up to December 24 is 21.9 per cent.

New figures show a record high for Covid-19 positivity in Doncaster.

This is a record high.

The previous high was 19.5 per cent in on July, 19, 2021.

Doncaster currently has the 145th highest positivity rate in England.

Records began in May 2020 for positivity rates.