Doncaster people share their favourite memories from 2021 - newborn babies and weddings have brought people joy

Click through this article to see what people in Doncaster said was their favourite memory from 2021.
1. Sarah Lou
Sarah Lou, said: "Birth of Our beautiful baby Boy Roman Joseph Smith on 7th September 2021. Definitely the highlight of our year."
Photo: Sarah Lou
2. Sabrina Moore
Sabrina Moore, said: "Getting married in April."
Photo: Sabrina Moore
3. Laura Ransford
Laura Ransford, said: "After a difficult year and finding a frozen puddle to skate on the qualifiers went ahead and she qualified and competed in her first British championships ."
Photo: Laura Ransford
4. Clare Louise Christmas
Clare Louise Christmas, said: "My little grandson born on Boxing Day."
Photo: Clare Louise Christmas