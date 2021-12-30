Best memories of 2021 from our readers.

Doncaster people share their favourite memories from 2021 - newborn babies and weddings have brought people joy

There has been a lot to celebrate this year including babies being born and weddings taking place.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 9:24 am

Click through this article to see what people in Doncaster said was their favourite memory from 2021.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Sarah Lou

Sarah Lou, said: "Birth of Our beautiful baby Boy Roman Joseph Smith on 7th September 2021. Definitely the highlight of our year."

Photo: Sarah Lou

Photo Sales

2. Sabrina Moore

Sabrina Moore, said: "Getting married in April."

Photo: Sabrina Moore

Photo Sales

3. Laura Ransford

Laura Ransford, said: "After a difficult year and finding a frozen puddle to skate on the qualifiers went ahead and she qualified and competed in her first British championships ."

Photo: Laura Ransford

Photo Sales

4. Clare Louise Christmas

Clare Louise Christmas, said: "My little grandson born on Boxing Day."

Photo: Clare Louise Christmas

Photo Sales
DoncasterLiam Hoden
Next Page
Page 1 of 3