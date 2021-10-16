Doncaster health boss encourages people to take steps to protect themselves if they want a normal Christmas this year

The Deputy Director for Public Health in Doncaster, Rachel Leslie told the people of Doncaster that cases have risen to 509.6 per 100,000 people in the council’s weekly newsletter.

She said: “As we head into half term, I’d like to thank teachers, school staff, parents and young people alike for their support and patience since the return of schools in September.

“I know there has been disruption and frustration in some schools and classes due to Covid-19 cases, but schools and families have quickly responded to any situations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid cases are on the rise in Doncaster.

“Thank you to everyone for taking steps to ensure that children can continue with their education and remain as safe as possible in the classroom.

“Our rates have risen over the last week and stand at 509.6 per 100,000 people for the period October 2 to 8.

“We do expect this to rise over the weekend.

“Obviously any rise in numbers is concerning, so I’d once again urge everyone to continue to remember the basics, particularly ventilation as we enter the colder months, and do all we can to try to slow the spread as much as possible.”

The Deputy Director for Public Health encourages people to continue to wash their hands and to wear face coverings.

“Our Doncaster rates do remain high in most of our communities and if you do have any of the Covid-19 symptoms, arrange for testing as soon as possible and isolate yourself until you receive your results.

“We’re all hoping for a more normal winter and as many of you will be starting to make plans for Christmas this year, you can take the steps now to protect yourself.

“Particularly if you’re planning to celebrate in larger groups of family or friends.

“You may well have been invited for a flu vaccination or Covid-19 booster jab recently, if so I’d encourage you to come forward for that as soon as possible.

“If you’ve not yet had your first Covid-19 jabs, they’re still available.”

We will continue to bring you the latest news concerning Covid-19.