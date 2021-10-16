Hundreds of Cannabis plants removed from Doncaster properties by police

The warrants took place on October 14.

The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following concerns raised by residents, we executed two drug warrants in the Central area.

"The first was at an address in Wheatley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of the plants have been removed by police.

"After entry was gained 32 Cannabis plants were found being grown in the cellar.

"A 31 year old man was arrested at the house, who has since been interviewed and charged with an offence of production of Cannabis.

“He has been bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on November 9.

"We then moved on to Balby, where a 40 year old man was arrested, again for the production of Cannabis.

"79 plants have been seized from the address.

"He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives.

"Both addresses had dangerously bypassed electrics, which have now been made safe by Northern Powergrid.”