Hundreds of Cannabis plants removed from Doncaster properties by police
Two drug warrants were executed in Doncaster which resulted in the arrests of two men.
The warrants took place on October 14.
The Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following concerns raised by residents, we executed two drug warrants in the Central area.
"The first was at an address in Wheatley.
"After entry was gained 32 Cannabis plants were found being grown in the cellar.
"A 31 year old man was arrested at the house, who has since been interviewed and charged with an offence of production of Cannabis.
“He has been bailed to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on November 9.
"We then moved on to Balby, where a 40 year old man was arrested, again for the production of Cannabis.
"79 plants have been seized from the address.
"He remains in police custody and will be interviewed by detectives.
"Both addresses had dangerously bypassed electrics, which have now been made safe by Northern Powergrid.”