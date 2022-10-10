Doncaster groups come together with the aim of tackling climate change

The overall initiative aims to support groups across South Yorkshire to tackle climate change and protect nature through direct, practical, local action.

Attendees at the session, held at the Unitarian and Free Christian Church on Hall Gate, heard short presentations from Fishlake and Sykehouse Actions for Climate Change on nature recovery plans which will also address flooding dangers, from Bentley Urban Farm where food and growing are at the heart of their community support work and from Sprotborough and Cusworth Parish Council who, having declared a climate emergency in 2020, have developed an extensive action plan with the support of their local community groups.

Emma Garner of Sprotborough and Cusworth Parish Council

Information was also shared about projects from across South Yorkshire where locality-based groups are taking the initiative to develop ideas around the retrofit of homes, active travel including bike repair and e-bike trials, recycling of hard-to-recycle plastics via the TerraCycle schemes and a workplace-based scheme for energy efficiency.

Participants were also introduced to the St Leger Homes-sponsored ‘Environmental Pride’ initiative in Doncaster which offers grants to small scale, community-led projects that aim to make improvements for neighbourhoods and the local environment.

The South Yorkshire Climate Alliance is planning to continue to work with partners in Doncaster, and across the sub-region, to build and develop a searchable database which can be used by community groups who want to find out what others have done already and learn from each other’s experience.

Contact i[email protected] for further information.

DMBC Sustainability Officer Tim Newton