Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 74 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67 per cent.

The figures also show that 85 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 3. This was up from 83 in the previous seven days.