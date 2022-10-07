News you can trust since 1925
Seven more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster

There were seven more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:19 pm - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 12:20 pm

A total of 1,259 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thutsday, October 6 – up from 1,252 on September 8.

They were among 17,130 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence is Doncaster.

A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 – up from 166,623.

