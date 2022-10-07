Seven more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster

A total of 1,259 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thutsday, October 6 – up from 1,252 on September 8.

They were among 17,130 deaths recorded across Yorkshire.

A total of 1,259 people had died in the area

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result, and whose usual residence is Doncaster.

A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 – up from 166,623.