Doncaster grandma, 81, offers reward after her pet tortoise of over 30 years is stolen

An upset Wendy Abel, aged 81, wrote to the Free Press asking for help to find Doris, who is also aged 81, after she disappeared on September 7 from a friend’s garden in Sykehouse.

Wendy said: “She has been in our family for the last 30 years.

“It has been reported to local vets and police, but no information has been reported to date.

There is a reward on offer

“We are offering a reward as we are worried for its safety, especially as we approach hibernation season.”

The tortoise has a few distinct markings, including a surgery scar on its stomach.

If you have seen Doris or think you know where she may be then please email [email protected]

Do you know where it may be?

*Tortoises are generally reclusive animals. They are the longest-living land animals in the world. In general, most tortoise species can live 80–150 years.

Tortoises are placid and slow-moving, with an average walking speed of 0.2–0.5 km/h.