Doncaster girl raises more than a thousand pounds and donates hair to cancer charity

Ruby Harm had a whopping 42cm of hair cut off on Saturday, October 2.

The nine year old girl decided that she wanted to donate it to The Little Princess Trust - a charity who make wigs for children who are living with cancer.

Karen Gravener, Ruby’s father’s partner, said: “She’s such a thoughtful, kind and caring young girl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruby donated 42cm of hair.

“She’s always thinking of others who have less.

“She told me she wants to give her hair to the princesses who don’t have any.”

Ruby is from Thorne and is a pupil at Green Top Academy.

Her parents Linda Lancaster and Michail Harm are beaming with pride for Ruby.

Karen said: “We’re all just so proud of her.

“She never fails to make us smile and we love that she’s such a thoughtful little girl.”

This is not Ruby’s first charitable act.

During lockdown she baked buns to take to a care home she lives by and she supported the NHS by drawing colourful chalk pictures on her driveway.

Ruby set the goal of raising £1,000 for charity before her tenth birthday but she has already exceeded that.

Within 24 hours of a Just Giving Page being set up for Ruby she had raised £400 and that has increased to £1,135.

She had her hair cut at Eva Jane Hair in Epworth.

Ruby would like to thank everyone who donated - if you would like to donate you can do so here.