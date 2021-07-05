Charity Speakers for Schools has partnered with Game Academy to introduce young people to future careers that involve video game skills.

The partnership is offering 80 places for gamers.

Lee Douglas, Doncaster career hub lead from Doncaster Council said: “Skills development happens through many activities in a young person’s life - even though gaming.

Young gamers wanted.

“At Doncaster Council we want to do more to recognise the wider routes to skill development, to highlight that education can take place anywhere and to help our young people exploit all their skills to secure their futures.

“This collaboration will help young people to both better understand opportunities in the gaming sector but also wider opportunities that capitalise on the skills they develop while gaming.”

The workshops will include strategy, decision making, working in teams, thinking creatively and how video game based skills can be valuable in the workplace.

David Barrie, co founder of Game Academy said: “Through this work experience programme we are able to connect a broad range of young people with career options they might not have had access to previously, or even knew existed.

“Gaming is a hugely popular recreation that is only now being recognised for the talent that it develops.

“We’re partially passionate about encouraging young women and ethnic minority students to consider a career in tech.”

The workshop will take place between August 16 to 20.

Students can find out more here.