Doncaster football team and fostering group get builder’s support

The company runs its Community Champions scheme to support charities and good causes in the areas it is building.

Among the latest recipients is Fostering North, which provides foster care and support to some of the most vulnerable children and young people in the region and newly founded Crosskeys Football Club in Epworth. Both groups each received a £1,000 donation from the housebuilder.

The carers at Fostering North, run by Action for Children, provide a caring environment for youngsters who can no longer live with their birth families, including those with complex behaviour needs and who may have suffered abuse or neglect.

Crosskeys Football Club

Emily Beahan, regional fundraising manager at Action for Children, said: “We were thrilled to have received this donation. It will ensure that 50 foster carers and the children they care for across Yorkshire and the Humber can enjoy a Christmas party in Doncaster.

“We are very grateful as we believe it is incredibly important that these children and young people are given fun and bonding experiences, so they feel safe and happy this Christmas and beyond.”

In just six-month Crosskey FC has recruited a squad of 26 players and is playing matches around Doncaster.

Club spokesperson, Will Stewart said: “As a newly formed club we have been working hard to generate support for the team. Persimmon Homes’ donation will fund a new training kit to help unify the team throughout the season.”

To apply for Community Champions funding, visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity