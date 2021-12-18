MultiWebMarketing – a leading marketing agency in Doncaster – took to the microphone with an hilarious cover of a pop classic to raise spirits and support charity organisation Shelter.

The 17 strong team of creatives threw their best, albeit out-of-tune vocals together to create an energetic remix, in a bid to raise vital funds over the festive season to support Shelter, the charity that helps millions of people each year who struggle with housing or homelessness.

The brains behind the brilliant idea was the company’s Content and Social Media Manager Hayley Leeming.

“It was just a spur of the moment brainwave which I thought would be funny for everyone to watch,” she explained. “I was listening to some music and Christmas songs, and I just thought it would be fun to do.

“As part of our day job, we are always thinking of engaging content for our customers and we wanted to do the same with this for a worthy cause.

“It was about raising money first and foremost but also a bit of fun for people to watch too.”

MultiWebMarketing has set a fundraising target of £500 which looks like it will be smashed long before Santa comes to town. The generous business has also pledged to match the £500 to take the grand total to a minimum of £1,000.

“We believe everyone should have a safe home,” said Manging Director Paul Smith who chose to support Shelter. “We are proud to support this incredible charity and help make a change by spreading ’a smile of joy’ this festive season.”

MultiWebMarketing has a strong heritage of supporting the local community and charities; it’s been an important part of the ethos of the business since it started trading in 2013.

Over the years, the team has organised toy appeals, fundraising activities for Comic Relief charity coffee mornings, and this was planned to take things a bit further.

The “hit” track has been shared across all social media channels. You can watch it here while your donations can be made via the team’s Just Giving page.