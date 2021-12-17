Doncaster has 10 people confirmed with new Omicron Covid-19 variant - with a further 112 suspected cases

Data revealed today shows that Doncaster has ten confirmed cases of the fast spreading Covid-19 Omicron variant.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:12 pm

The figures from the government’s UK Health Security Agency show that there are ten confirmed cases with a further 112 suspected cases.

With the total standing at 122 this puts Doncaster 137th in the UK ranking for persons affected.

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 47 Covid-19 patients

The figures come in the week when PM Boris Johnson demanded Covid passports be used to enter certain premises in the hope of curbing the worryingly speedy spread of rhe virus

