Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 47 Covid-19 patients

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was down from 51 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 20 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 59.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by three per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by one.

The figures also show that 39 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 12. This was up from 37 in the previous seven days.