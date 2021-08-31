I went to see the last performance in their production on Sunday, August 29 at 6pm.

Before the show started the host of the evening Bipolar Abdul spun into the entryway of the Cast Theatre.

The drag queen’s energy was infectious and she set the tone for the entire performance.

Drag Queen Bipolar Abdul and The Company.

I was surprised that instead of entering the usual door to the main stage the audience was led through a series of back tunnels - passing dressing rooms and props laid up against walls.

It was just a small marker that let me know this wouldn’t be like any other theatre show I had been to before.

The seats were on the main stage at Cast which felt a little odd at first but as soon as the show started I understood why it had been designed that way.

Heather struggling with her identity.

It wasn’t an interactive show per say but the cast were very involved with the audience and the layout allowed them to engage with people with ease.

The set design of the stage was beautiful.

Five long ropes hung above the audience filled with dried flowers - namely heather to match the theme of the show.

I kept finding myself looking up at them throughout the show especially at the end when fairy lights were woven into the flowers.

The company performing.

It looked like something right out of a fairy tale.

Which was the premise of the story.

A young girl who is ‘different’ struggles to fit in where she lives in a small Doncaster village.

After being mocked and blamed and called a witch she decided to head off to the big city to find people more like her.

The set was filled with dried flowers.

But in the end she returns to her family and the overarching message of the show is that the place where you grow up is important and should be cherished.

The show was split into three sections with three interesting cabaret performances in between.

A magician, a Spanish singer and local singer August Charles.

All were wonderful but August in particular was spectacular.

He sang two songs which both captured the audience and had people moving out of their seats.

It wouldn’t be possible to write about this show without mentioning the incredible diversity of the cast.

The show followed thean old Doncaster folklore.

People of all ages, races and abilities were working together to put on the production.

It was a true joy to see the mix of people up on stage and everyone clearly having a great time whilst performing.

Their happiness was infectious and I could tell that others in the audience felt the same way.

Overall I had a great time watching The Magic of Wild Heather and can’t wait to see what Public Acts brings to Doncaster next time.