Adopt a pet: Can you help the RSPCA home any of these Doncaster animals?

These animals are in need of a loving home – are you able to take one in?
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
1. Mac
Mac is the dictionary definition of afternoon naps. Her favourite activity is relaxing in her bed enjoying a fuss. Mac isn't a very active dog, she will go for short walks but prefers laying on the sofa.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Teddy
Teddy is a terrific boy who ended up with the RSPCA after an unfortunate change in circumstances. He is super handsome, enjoys being pampered and is happiest when he is whizzing around playing with plenty of different toys or having a quiet walk.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Kai
You may recognise Kai from last week, he is still looking for his forever home with someone with the time to give him the care and attention he needs. He can be a bit nervous at first towards new people but once he gets to know you he loves nothing more than a fuss and long walk.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Nora
Nora is a funny little lady who has heaps of personality. She may be small and petite but her sweet and loving nature makes up for it. She can be a little shy upon first meeting her but she soon comes around.
Photo: RSPCA