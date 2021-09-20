Doncaster Folk Festival will bring a day of dancing fun to town this weekend

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the 2020 and the 2021 Doncaster Folk Festival were cancelled.

But the organisers have decided to put on a smaller version of the event at the end of the summer so that dance lovers don’t miss out completely.

Peter Heigham, organiser of the Folklore Festival, said: “In order to give hope and encouragement to the Morris and traditional dancers in the area we started to plan in March for a day of dance to be held.

The Folk Festival is this weekend.

“Because of the constant uncertainty over the lifting of the restrictions some people are not ready to come out and dance this year.

“But three teams have decided that now is the time to try to put this all behind us.”

On Saturday, September 25 the three dancing groups will be in various locations across the town centre performing their dance routines.

“They will start in Nigel Gresley Square and work their way through the town to the market and finish outside the Mason Arms,” he said.

The groups dancing are The Green Oak Morris Men, Yorkshire Chandelier and North British Sword.

The event will run between 10.30am and 4pm.

At 10.30am they will begin at Nigel Gresley Square where they will stay for an hour.

At 11.40am they will move to Doncaster Brewery Tap until 12.30pm.

Next they will perform at Clock Corner between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Then at Goose Hill by the Fish Market from 2.30pm to 3pm.

Finally they will be stationed outside the Markets (opposite the Mason Arms from 3.15pm to 4pm.

They hope that the Folk Festival will return in full in 2022.