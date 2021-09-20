Fears after man spotted carrying 'unconscious' woman along busy Doncaster road

The man was spotted carrying the woman in a 'fireman's lift' type position in Holmes Market yesterday.

The man was spotted in the Holmes Market area yesterday lunchtime with an apparently unresponsive woman draped across his shoulder in a ‘fireman’s lift’ style position.

Shocked passers-by watched as the man reportedly trying to cover the woman’s face with her jacket when he realised people were watching.

The incident took place near to the Aldi supermarket at around noon, with the couple then heading along Beckett Road.

One person who witnessed the incident said: “The female was unconscious. The blue thing is her jacket - he tried to hide her when people started looking

“He seemed like a dangerous individual so me and my partner kept clear. Loads of people saw but no one approached from what I saw.”

“Doncaster is going downhill and people need to do their part.”