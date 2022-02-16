Doncaster firm raises funds for two crucial charities helping cancer sufferers and vulnerable adults

The firm’s suppliers, staff and management came together to hold a raffle that raised thousands of pounds for Aurora Wellbeing Services and Freedom KDC.

From a list of worthy causes from throughout the region, the Rapid team were asked to vote on which one they’d like to lend their support to in 2022.

Aurora and Freedom KDC were the two front runners, and since the result was so close, Rapid decided to choose both.

Founded in Doncaster in 2002, but also with centres in Bassetlaw and Mexborough, Aurora Wellbeing Services exists to provide personalised support for people suffering from cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

Affiliated with MacMillan Cancer Support and cancer charity Look Good Feel Good, Aurora offers bereavement counselling, advice on hair loss and skin care, and six free beauty treatments for patients, and two for carers.

Founded in Doncaster in 2010, Freedom KDC is a social enterprise that aims to reduce social isolation among vulnerable adults with disabilities and additional needs.

Through a mixture of training programmes, social events and linking people with work placement opportunities, the organisation helps build confidence and tackle unemployment.

Rapid suppliers provided an array of raffle prizes, ranging from bottles of wine to hampers from Harrods, which the company’s staff then bought tickets to try and win.

The raffle raised £1,000, and this total was then matched by Rapid’s owners, Modular Group Investments, (MGI).

Rapid Commercial Director Simon Bingham commented: “We’re very aware that thousands of amazing charities, social enterprises and other valuable community organisations have had a really tough time over the last two years.

“The pandemic has made raising crucial funds harder than ever, and so we wanted to do our bit to help them continue their vital work.

“Both Aurora Wellbeing Services and Freedom KDC are fantastic organisations supporting hundreds of people around our region.

“We’re delighted to be able to make a contribution to their work, and have plans to significantly increase our charity involvement in the months and years ahead.”

For more information, visit www.rapidpvcusystems.co.uk, call 01302 759777 or email [email protected].