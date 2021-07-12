Doncaster England superfan Donny Knight in daredevil stunt for Euro 2020 final
An England superfan from Doncaster went to great heights to mark the Euro 2020 final – by taking part in a hair-raising parasailing trip.
Football fanatic Terry Hill, who dubs himself the Donny Knight, decided he wanted to mark England’s first major final in 55 years in style.
Terry, from Balby, became an internet sensation at the 2018 World Cup when a video of him jumping off a bus shelter in Silver Street dressed as a knight was watched by more than 130,000 people.
Last week, he marked England reaching the final with a semi-final win over Denmark with a horseback parade around Corfu, where he has been holidaying for the past week.
And when Sunday’s final came round, he decided to go one better by taking to the skies for a parasailing voyage.
The popular holiday resort expedition sees brave souls strap themselves into a harness to be pulled through the skies trailing a parachute by a boat on the seas below.