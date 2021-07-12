Doncaster England superfan Donny Knight in daredevil stunt for Euro 2020 final

Football fanatic Terry Hill, who dubs himself the Donny Knight, decided he wanted to mark England’s first major final in 55 years in style.

Terry, from Balby, became an internet sensation at the 2018 World Cup when a video of him jumping off a bus shelter in Silver Street dressed as a knight was watched by more than 130,000 people.

Last week, he marked England reaching the final with a semi-final win over Denmark with a horseback parade around Corfu, where he has been holidaying for the past week.

Donny Knight went parasailing to mark the Euro 2020 final.

And when Sunday’s final came round, he decided to go one better by taking to the skies for a parasailing voyage.