WATCH: Doncaster England fan Donny Knight in horseback parade through Corfu
This is the hilarious moment infamous Doncaster England fan Donny Knight celebrated England reaching the Euro 2020 final – with a horseback parade through the streets of Corfu.
Three Lions devotee Terry Hill became a cult hero in Doncaster at the last World Cup in 2018 when he was filmed dancing on top of a bus shelter in a full knight costume.
And Terry proved he hadn’t lost his touch for a colourful celebration – by marking last night’s thrilling 2-1 win over Denmark with a horseback tour of the streets of Corfu where he is currently on holiday.
Dressed in his trademark knight costume, Terry was met with chants of ‘it’s coming home’ from fellow England fans as he proudly clip-clopped past holidaymakers astride a white steed.
He actually undertook the ride ahead of the game, announcing on his video: “Donny Knight – on his horse.
"I’m off to watch the game – come on, England – it’s coming home.”
Back in 2018, Terry, 56, became a viral internet sensation when footage of him leading England’s celebrations from the top of a bus shelter in Silver Street went viral, being watched more than 130,000 times.
He was filmed singing and dancing on top of the bus stop as thousands of fans partied following England's 2-0 quarter final win over Sweden.
He returned for the semi-final game against Croatia, promising to throw money into the crowd if England won.
This time round, he will be watching Sunday’s final with Italy in the Greek holiday isle before flying home on Monday.