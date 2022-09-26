Doncaster darts is shortlisted for a National Family Arts Campaign Award

darts – Doncaster’s participatory arts charity – has been shortlisted for the annual Fantastic for Families Awards in the category: Best Age Friendly Outreach for its Singing for Memory project.

Singing for Memory is a weekly group using the power of song, friendship, tea and conversation to connect people with dementia and their family carers with others.

This project gives older people with dementia and their carers a vital opportunity to meet a network of others in similar situations, reducing loneliness and keeping people active.

The sessions enable people to create shared memories, as well as creating new significant friendships at a time when they need it most.

Evaluation shows that regular, meaningful activity improves health and wellbeing, and connection with others reduces loneliness and social isolation.

Family Arts Campaign will celebrate the nominees by sharing their 30 Stories of Family Arts engagement from across the UK.

These uplifting stories represent outstanding opportunities created by the arts and culture sector for families and older audiences to access creative opportunities and enhance wellbeing.

Now in its ninth year, the Fantastic for Families Awards is an annual programme open to UK based cultural organisations or cultural activity organisers, providing creative opportunities, activities, or initiatives for families and older audiences.

The 2021-22 shortlist recognises and celebrates the achievements of family arts professionals, through sharing their diverse stories from across the arts spectrum.

Their work supports community audiences and participants including families, young mothers, isolated elders, and those struggling with mental health conditions.

“The Fantastic for Families awards are a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary creativity and innovation of the arts sector and the amazing work delivered for families during the past year. The organisations and artists nominated, and all those who applied, are wonderful examples of how creative and cultural engagement can bring joy and opportunities to families across the UK,” said Anna Dever, Head of Family Arts Campaign.

The winners will be announced on November 16.

The full list of shortlisted projects can be found here: www.familyarts.co.uk/2022-awards.

If you are interested in Singing for Memory, and would like more information or an informal conversation, contact Amy on [email protected] or 01302 493991.