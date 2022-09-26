Tributes and funding campaign after death of 'adored' Doncaster special needs co-ordinator

John Betts, who set up J&D Activities eight years ago to give ‘amazing opportunties’ to hundreds of young people died last weekend, his family have announced.

And a campaign to fund boat trips for those with special educational needs has now been set up in his honour.

A spokesman said: “We lost the light of J&D, our very own John sadly passed away.

"John set up J&D activities in 2013 to give amazing opportunities to children and young people with SEND that they don’t always get offered.

“Over the years John created amazing memories for a lot of young people, from the early days of activites to the latter years of Disneyland Paris, Adam’s Ark barge and many many more.

“John always has had the best interest of the young people in mind and would always go above and beyond.

"He was daft, soft and had a heart of gold. He was a support, a shoulder and much more to many of the young people, especially those who he has supported over the years.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble, or a crazy idea, the crazier the better!

"Even during lockdown he made sure that all young people were still supported and safe.

"Over the years we have seen many young people come and go but one things for sure they always remember John. The young people adore him.

“Whilst J&D is never quite going to be the same without him we will strive to make sure that we grow and will continue to make him proud.

“We just want to say a big thank you to John – the staff have stayed at J&D year after year as John created a fun, friendly and passionate working family.

“Forever in our hearts, rest easy John.”

The campaign aims to raise £500 so boating trips for SEND people can continue in his honour.

John’s funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on October 6 at 2.20pm followed by a celebration of his life at The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall.