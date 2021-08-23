Doncaster community groups are being encouraged to apply to grants of up to £10,000

Community groups in Doncaster are being encouraged to apply for funding of up to £10,000 from a new grants programme launched by South Yorkshire Community Foundation (SYCF), with a significant financial pledge from the South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis, to support health and well being across the region.

Dan Jarvis said: “The past 18 months have been extremely tough for so many of us, and our community groups have done tremendous work throughout the pandemic.

“If Covid has shown us anything at all, it’s how precious health and well being is.

Dan Jarvis.

“I’m really pleased to launch this fund to help our community groups in the valuable work they do, from supporting mental health to enabling more active lifestyles.”

The new South Yorkshire Health and Well being Mayoral Community Fund, with a funding pot totalling £200,000, will look to address key issues across South Yorkshire such as mental health and green social prescribing, physical well-being and engaging young people in activities addressing health and well being, with the focus on disproportionately affected communities.

Support will be provided for community groups through a webinar hosted by SYCF on August 26 at 10am, with Mayor Jarvis introducing the session.

There will also be funding support advice given by South Yorkshire Funding Advice Bureau (SYFAB).

Ruth Willis, CEO of SYCF, said: “It’s a source of immense pride for our foundation that the Mayor Dan Jarvis has chosen us to host this important fun that everyone hopes will make a significant impact on our communities.

“We also anticipate further funding for green social prescribing initiatives coming on stream soon as part of the Green Prescribing Programme in South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw.”

SYCF aims to support and build strong resilient communities.

Over the last 35 years they have awarded more than £31 million in community grants.

During the floods of 2019 they raised over £300,000 for victims who had been displaced from their homes.

Applications for the fun can be made here - the deadline is Monday, September 13 at 9am.

To book a place on the webinar click here.