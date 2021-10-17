Doncaster coach receives prestigious award for his work during the pandemic

Josh Gelder is a community coordinator at Club Doncaster Foundation.

He has been recognised as a UK Coaching Hero as part of the UK Coaching Hero Awards which took place on Wednesday, October 6.

Josh said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that voted for me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Gelder has won a prestigious award.

“I feel honoured to have won the award and to have been recognised for all the hard work myself and the Foundation team put in throughout the pandemic.

“It was also really rewarding to see how many participants engaged in the variety of projects that we delivered, especially how many children took part and joined us in the activities.”

The young man joined the Foundation as an apprentice and graduated from the Club Doncaster Sports College before he became a coach.

Josh won the award from a public vote.

Each winner received a memento from the UK Coaching’s Royal Patron, HRH The Princess Royal to mark the considerable difference that made to people’s mental and physical well being.

Sports development officer, Kelly Jackson-Powell, nominated Josh for the award.

She said: “Josh didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of keeping participants engaged in our programmes and regularly came up with different ideas to do something different.

“The World Book Day live workout was a highlight of the work with 127 participants taking part.”

If you would like to find out more about the foundation click here.