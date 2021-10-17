Doncaster beauty pageant queen swaps the catwalk for a fire walk to raise money for charity
A Doncaster beauty pageant queen is bravely walking over fire to raise money to build a new garden at a local hospital.
Charlotte Lister is the current Miss Diamond UK.
The 34 year old from Auckley will be taking on a fire walk to raise money for the Sheffield Hospitals Charity who are currently fundraising for a garden for patients and staff to enjoy.
Charlotte said: “I am slightly nervous.“But the fact that I’m helping to raise awareness of the Sheffield Hospital Charity and the money will go to a new garden that will help staff and patients makes all the nerves worthwhile.”
The fire walk will take place at Fox Valley’s Halloween Extravaganza on Saturday, October 30.
Charlotte will walk barefoot over hot embers which are 650C hot.
She said: “Before I take to the fire, I will undergo training from fire walking experts to make sure I’m safe.”
You can donate to her cause here.