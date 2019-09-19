Doncaster choir for people who can't sing launches search for new leader

Doncaster Tuneless Choir, which is aimed at those who “lack the ability, confidence or practice to sing in tune” is looking to replace its current leader who is moving abroad in October.

Richie Alexander is off to pastures new and said: “I will really miss Tuneless Choir but the opportunities I’ve been offered in Spain are too good to turn down.”

Becky Power who manages the choir says “Richie has promised us that he’s not leaving because our singing is too bad.

Becky is looking for a replacement for Richie to lead Doncaster Tuneless Choir.

“He spent many years living over there with his family, they have a house, and he has been offered a great job.”

The Doncaster Tuneless Choir has a lively group of members who would be distraught if it had to close.

One member Linda said: “I love Tuneless Choir, it’s the highlight of my week. I can go feeling tired and stressed and after belting out the songs and laughing along with so many lovely like-minded people who now feel like friends, I go home feeling so happy and uplifted.”

Anne added: “I live with pain every day and it helps with the stress and depression I often feel.”

Becky is happy to continue to do all the organisation required to run the choir, so a new leader can focus on the music.

Tuneless Choir musical director Bernie Bracha says “Being a Tuneless Choir leader is extremely rewarding for those who wish to share their passion for singing with those who can’t sing but really want to!

“It’s a case of being able to lead the choir in a variety of warm-ups, and popular songs which we tend to sing in unison to backing tracks.”

Anyone interested in leading the choir is asked to email bernie.bracha@tunelesschoir.com to arrange a chat in order to find out more information.

The choir was set up in March and runs every Wednesday except the first in the month, in the church hall at the rear of The White Church (St Peter’s) on Warmsworth Road, Balby.

Doors open at 7”30pm with singing from 7.45pm to 9pm with a break for refreshments.

Since its formation, the choir has already performed at the Town Field Gala and the Wool Market, getting crowds singing along to popular classics, and have collected over £140 for the charity ALK Positive Lung Health.