Plusnet customers to be hit with FOUR months' worth of bills after Sheffield firm's payment error
Sheffield internet broadband provider Plusnet has apologised after a payment error left some customers the prospect of forking out four months of bills in one go.
MoneySavingExpert said an error with the internet provider’s billing system means hundreds of phone and broadband users will be affected after the Pinfold Street based firm failed to take payments.
It said that some customers will be charged for the last three months’ worth of payments, which in certain cases will coincide with their next bill, meaning some households face paying four months’ of charges in one go.
According to reports, Plusnet said payments will vary from customer to customer, but said any missed payments beyond three months be written off and that the erro affects only a ‘small percentage’ of its one million customers.
Plusnet, which has its HQ in The Balance in Sheffield city centre, says it is now writing to all households whose payments weren't taken and anyone who is concerned can contact them on 0800 432 0200.
A Plusnet spokesman said: “A small percentage of our customers were experiencing issues with their account from the new billing system that we introduced at the end of last year.
“We’ve worked hard to fix the issues and during this time we haven’t billed these customers.
“We are now contacting these customers to let them know we will be restarting their bills
“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience we have caused these customers.”