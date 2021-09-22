Doncaster charity launches new campaign for World Mental Health Day this October

The “With you in Mind” campaign will run from October 4 to 10, 2021.

Doncaster Mind will be helping people with their mental health by offering tips on mindfulness activities, exercise and the tools to deal with difficult conversations.

Laura Arthur, fundraising and finance officer from Doncaster Mind, said: “This year we wanted to show our support to both individuals and organisations to recognise that the past 18 months has been particularly hectic for everyone and managing our mental health may have been forgotten about.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Mental Health Day is in October.

“By running this campaign we are hopeful that we will reach many people with our daily tips and exercise who may not have addressed the issues they are having until much later and - as we know - the sooner you access the support the better!

“We are encouraging everyone to sign up and help create awareness of your Mental Health and Doncaster Mind.”

When people join the campaign they will receive information daily which they can share with others and help to raise awareness and reduce the stigma around mental health.

The campaign hopes to let people know that no one is alone with mental health and that everyone can make changes to improve their own well being.

World Mental Health Day is on Sunday, October 10.

You can sign up to be part of the campaign on their website here or call 01302 812190.