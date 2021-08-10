Doncaster cafe unveils gut-busting £50, 17,000 calorie, 150 item mammoth breakfast fry-up

The Terminator Armageddon is the latest invention of Ted Phillips, owner of Shepherd’s Place Farm cafe in Haxey which has become famed for its massive meals.

Diners managing to finish off the meal in less than an hour will get the £50 feast for free.

The gargantuan full English is:

Ted Phillips is serving up the £50 Terminator Armageddon breakfast. (Photo: Shepherd's Place Farm).

15 jumbo Lincolnshire sausages – the equivalent of 30 regular bangers

15 rashers of bacon

15 hash browns

15 fried eggs

15 slices of black pudding

15 slices of toast

15 fried bread with butter

15 portions of mushrooms

15 portions of baked beans

15 portions of tinned tomatoes

Mr Phillips told The Sun: "It's officially the biggest breakfast in the UK. I have already had messages from competitive eaters in the US who are desperate to get over and give the challenge their best shot.

"We've been developing our breakfast challenges over the years. We are renowned for our breakfasts and we are proud to now be the home of the largest breakfast in the UK.

"I'd seen a few food challenges in the US and on programs such as Man VS Food. But I thought that I hadn't seen many happening in this country so I started doing them.