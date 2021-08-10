Doncaster cafe unveils gut-busting £50, 17,000 calorie, 150 item mammoth breakfast fry-up
A Doncaster cafe famed for its gut-busting mammoth breakfasts has unveiled its biggest ever fry-up – a monster £50 full English with 17,000 calories and 150 items.
The Terminator Armageddon is the latest invention of Ted Phillips, owner of Shepherd’s Place Farm cafe in Haxey which has become famed for its massive meals.
Diners managing to finish off the meal in less than an hour will get the £50 feast for free.
The gargantuan full English is:
15 jumbo Lincolnshire sausages – the equivalent of 30 regular bangers
15 rashers of bacon
15 hash browns
15 fried eggs
15 slices of black pudding
15 slices of toast
15 fried bread with butter
15 portions of mushrooms
15 portions of baked beans
15 portions of tinned tomatoes
Mr Phillips told The Sun: "It's officially the biggest breakfast in the UK. I have already had messages from competitive eaters in the US who are desperate to get over and give the challenge their best shot.
"We've been developing our breakfast challenges over the years. We are renowned for our breakfasts and we are proud to now be the home of the largest breakfast in the UK.
"I'd seen a few food challenges in the US and on programs such as Man VS Food. But I thought that I hadn't seen many happening in this country so I started doing them.
"They are so popular with our customers and we have had people travel from all over the country to give our breakfast challenges a go.”
Last week, Yorkshire Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin was defeated by the cafe’s Terminator 3 breakfast.