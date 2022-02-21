But just as he was about to climb out of the pool a well-wisher offered him £30 to keep going for another 30 minutes.

“I was tired but wasn’t going to pass up the chance to add more money to the pot,” said Roger, aged 56, who went on to raise £1,098 for St John’s Hospice after completing 150 lengths of the pool at Rotherham’s Bannatyne’s Health Club, a distance of around two miles.

Roger, from Bentley, slotted the fundraiser into a health drive which has seen him lose a staggering 3.5 stones in just six months by making lifestyle changes and exercising regularly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger handing over his latest donation to Lindsey Richards

Owner of Doncaster company Fencing 4 U, Roger has been fundraising for St John’s for six years following the death of Cheryl - his partner of 10 years - who spent her last days being cared for by staff at the Doncaster hospice.

It brings to £8,598 the amount he and his supporters have donated to St John’s since 2016 – and there’s more to come this year, with a regular garden party and Northern Soul fundraiser to be organised.

Roger said: “The care and compassion Cheryl received at the hospice was absolutely fantastic. I cannot thank the entire St John’s team enough for what they did, but I will continue to fundraise for them for as long as I can.

“There’s so much to the hospice that many people are not aware of, including the day centre and work they do for patients living at home. It’s a great asset for Doncaster.”

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Roger is a great friend of St John’s and we never fail to be amazed at his fundraising commitment. We are so grateful for his support.”

To find out about becoming a sponsor or to fundraise for St John’s by holding an event, please contact the fundraising team on 01302 796662 or 01302 798391. Alternatively, you can donate here: http://www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk/fundraise/donate/