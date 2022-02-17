Denise, a teaching assistant from Rossington, knew the chemotherapy treatment would cause her hair to drop out so she decided to take control of the situation and organise a sponsored ‘brave the shave’ beforehand, with the aim of raising £500 for local cancer care organisations.

She said: “Kerry Griffiths, my best friend from schooldays, is lead counsellor at Balby’s St John’s Hospice, where my sister Michelle had fantastic care before losing her battle with breast cancer last year. I wanted to raise some money and Kerry’s hairdresser niece, Nicola Rowe, started the ball rolling by shaving off my hair.”

Denise’s three daughters Laura, 30, Georgia, 27 and Libby, 21 - who along with their mum all work at Rossington’s All Saints Academy - created a GoFundMe page and, thanks to the kindness of well-wishers, the £500 target was quickly passed and reached £3,200.

Newly shaved Denise after her charity hair cut

In addition, friend Alice Johnson organised a raffle for prizes generously donated by Rossington people, which raised a further £500, and the family topped up the overall total to £4,000.

“Because we raised more than expected we decided to split the money between Doncaster’s Jasmine Centre, Chatsfield Suite, St Johns Hospice and the Marie Caygill charity in Rossington, with each receiving £1,000.

“I know the money will never be enough to say thank you to all these wonderful people, but I hope it goes some way to show how grateful we are to them and the selfless work they do at these much-needed places.”