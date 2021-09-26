Doncaster boy represents and inspires the deaf community in nation wide campaign

Seb Telford is a very special six year old boy.

The young model from Bessacarr was recently part of a nationwide campaign with Primark.

Seb is deaf and proudly shows his uniqueness in his photos.

Seb Telford, six, pictured.

Lisa Telford, Seb’s mum, said: “Many people who have seen his poster in Primark stores across the country have commented saying how great it is for children with differences to see this representation when out shopping with parents.

“We think it’s important for kids to see other kids who are not ‘perfect.’

“It makes a massive difference.”

Seb with his photo in Primark.

Despite being just six years of age Seb understands that he is making a huge difference through his modelling work.

“I couldn’t be prouder of him,”Lisa said.

“He hasn’t had the easiest start in life but he never lets that hold him back.”

Seb was a ‘miracle’ baby born at 26 weeks.

Seb is proud to represent the deaf community through his modelling work.

He weighed only two pounds and was kept in hospital for four months after he was born.

“Because Seb was so fragile me and my partner Claire couldn’t hold him in our arms for three weeks,” Lisa said.

“It was a hard time for us.

“He was our first child and we felt helpless that we were unable to protect him.”

Before they took him home Seb had a newborn hearing scan which found that he was deaf.

“We were not phased by the news,” she continued.

“We were just so thankful that he had made it through those uncertain days.

“It was clear from the beginning that he was a fighter.”

The family learnt sign language and taught Seb to communicate through BSL for the first three years of his life.

He then received speech and language therapy and found his voice which enabled him to use sign supported English to communicate.

Seb has the condition Panhypopituitarism and takes daily medication to replace the hormones that his pituitary gland does not produce.

Lisa said: “He’s now a strong and healthy boy who enjoys going to a mainstream school.

“My partner and I are extremely proud of Seb for overcoming his challenging start to life.”