Cricket club raise thousands for a Doncaster Royal Infirmary ward through a charity match
Members of the cricket club have sadly lost loved ones to Covid-19 so in their memory they donated over £2,000 to DRI’s respiratory ward.
The Wadworth Cricket Club played a charity match against the Wadworth Weasels on Sunday, September 12.
The match was in honour of those who had died of Covid-19 and had used the respiratory ward at DRI.
Several members of the cricket teams have lost loved ones this way over the past 18 months and wanted to do something to remember them by.
The day included a bouncy castle, a cake sale and a hog roast supplied by the main sponsor of the event EV Slacks (a butcher in Wadworth).
There was a refreshment stall and a tombola raffle plus a visit from an ice cream van.
All profits were donated to the cause.
The running total from the event stands at £2030.
The match was won by Wadworth Cricket Club.