Doncaster boy is awarded every single badge a Beaver Scout can achieve at eight years old

Finley Hewitson has achieved the massive goal of earning every Beaver Scout badge.

Throughout the pandemic he has learnt to cook, give first aid and even ski.

The eight year old from Conisbrough took on the challenge two years ago and is thrilled to have finished his quest.

Finley has achieved every badge possible from Beaver Scouts.

Sally Blaydes, Finley’s mum, said: “It has been wonderful for him.

“He has learnt some really important life skills.

“From simple things like tying shoe laces to really crucial skills like first aid.”

On his quest he has also learnt to kayak, paddle board, garden, take care of pets, cycle and how to tie knots.

Because of Covid-19 some of his badges had to be done virtually.

But that didn’t stop Finley - he took drum classes via zoom using pots and pans from the kitchen.

He kept a positive attitude the entire time and never let lockdown gloom stop him from achieving his goals.

“He has gained so much confidence from doing all of this,” Sally said.

“I’m immensely proud of him.

“He’s done so well.

“It’s been amazing to watch him develop so quickly and see him shape into a lovely young man.”

Sally wants to thank the members of the 25th Doncaster Scout Group for all of their support.

“They do such a good job,” she said.

“They have worked so hard to give kids opportunities.”