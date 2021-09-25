Doncaster currently has the sixth highest Covid-19 rate in England and it's expected to rise further

Director for Public Health in Doncaster, Rupert Suckling announced this information in his weekly newsletter.He said: “Our Covid-19 rates continue to hover around the 400 mark and have once again been up and down this week.“The current rate is 396.8 for September 11-17.“We are starting to see some impact from the return to schools coming through now, and I expect to see our rate rise slightly over the weekend.“We currently have the sixth highest rate in England and second highest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“These figures remain a concern as we get closer to the colder weather in the autumn and winter months.“Whilst the vaccine programme continues to take the strain well, I’d still prefer them to be much lower.”Rupert is asking Doncaster residents to be mindful following the news of the Covid-19 cases.He asks for people to continue to isolate themselves when ill, wear face coverings in crowded places and indoors and to keep practicing hand hygiene.“At the moment there are 44 patients receiving hospital Covid-19 care from our local trust - again these numbers have remained relatively steady for a number of weeks,” he said.“Covid will be one key area of focus for us in the coming months but there will be other seasonal illnesses we also need to be wary of.“The big challenge for us this winter will be dealing with all of these alongside major issues such as demand on the health and care service.