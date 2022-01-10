Doncaster beauty queen spending 30 days moving for mental health charity Mind

Charlotte is taking part in the nationwide event which asks people to be active throughout the month of January and help join the fight for mental health, which affects one in four people.

The best part? You can do any activity you like – walk, dance, jog, skip – whatever you fancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Lister

Your 30 days don’t have to be one after another either, they can actually be rolled over, as long as they’re completed by March 2.

Charlotte said: “This is my third year completing Move for Mind and it’s an excellent way to not only boost your exercise levels but to raise money for this amazing charity that supports thousands of people battling ill mental health.”

Anyone can join in and you can sign up via https://www.moveformind.org.uk/register by the January 31.