Along with her, Doncaster beauty queen Charlotte Lister was placed in the top five, as well as receiving a number of awards including social media, title visibility and community service.

“Placing top five in an international pageant was an incredible and emotional feeling, to share the stage with four other inspiring women meant the world to me.”

Charlotte will be hanging up her heels in October

However, this will be the last pageantry stint for Charlotte as she is finishing her pageant journey once her reign as Ms Diamond UK is over in October.

She said: “After competing in pageants I have managed to raise thousands of pounds for charity and really push my comfort zone by completing Sheffield Half Marathon, skydiving, bungee jumping, zip lining, but I feel once my UK title comes to an end it’s time to hang up my pageant heels.”