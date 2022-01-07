Doncaster bar sets up scheme to help lonely people connect and make friends

The Local will be having Chatty Cafe's every Wednesday.

Winter can be a hard time of the year for people who are isolated especially with the effects of the pandemic still very much present in the lives of many.

Laura Local, is the owner of The Local, a bar in Branton.

She has decided to take part in the Chatty Cafe scheme which means that once a week there will be a table in the bar specifically set up for people who want to chat.

Laura, aged 46, from Branton, said: “I think that our bar is a very welcoming environment and I wanted to do something to help the local community.

“I have wanted to do something for a long time but the Chatty Cafe scheme gave me the push to set this up.

“We want to reach out to people who might be isolated or lonely and invite them to come and meet new friends and have a chat.

“I know it can be hard to take the first step but we are a really friendly place.”

The scheme is open to anyone of any age but Laura is encouraging elderly members of the community to come along.

“Why not get out of the house and come and see a friendly face?” she said.

“With the pandemic it has been really easy to become insular but it’s so important to get out and about.”

The feedback for the scheme has been positive from the local community in Branton who are on board with making the village a friendlier place to live.

The scheme will start on January 12, 2022 and will continue every Wednesday after.

The table will be open from 12pm to 4pm.

The bar is looking for volunteers to sit at the table and chat to people - if you would like to get involved you can reach them via social media.

Do you know other people and places in Doncaster who are doing similar things for the lonely?

We would love you to get in touch with us.