Terence McGarry spent years of saying ‘one day I will write this book’ and the pandemic managed to convince him to get on with it.

Terence has been a self employed joiner for over 33 years and during that time he built his business to a degree whereby he was able to take on bigger projects and adhere ‘site management’ into the same role.

He explained: “After working throughout the UK, I was fortunate enough to work on most of the military bases in Northern Ireland, and although the troubles were somewhat ending, it was still a hostile environment wrought with many dangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author Terence McGarry

“As my team and I became more adept at the precarious work, we were soon offered projects in the Balkan states on the NATO military bases.

"This work entailed building hospitality sectors for the forces such as bars and shops.

“It wasn’t long before we took on works in the Falklands, Bosnia, Kuwait, Brunei and eventually in the war zones of Iraq and Afghanistan.

The book is available to buy now

“It was always my intention to catalogue these forays and other multi-million pound projects, but as my information began to take shape in text, I realised that there was a fascinating story to be told.”

He continued: “My book – Bullets, Buildings & Beer – tells of the many pitfalls, the hope, the disappointment, the elation, the worry, the planning, the views, the history, the laughter and pride, also the camaraderie that befell us during these projects.

“I have made many friends whilst taking on this work, many from these war-torn countries and indeed I have returned to their homes to regale in past stories.

“My team and I have also been shown many acts of kindness by the soldiers and I wanted to put something back to our armed forces.”

It is Terence’s intention is to donate any profits from the sale of this book into various armed forces charities. He has also agreed to conduct certain ‘talks and discussion forums’ for these same and other avenues.

The book can be ordered through www.troubador.co.uk